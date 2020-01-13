Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLY. Stephens started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

VLY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $360,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $876,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

