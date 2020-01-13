Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIRT. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

VIRT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 36.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

