Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to “Hold”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE:VET opened at $16.36 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

