VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

