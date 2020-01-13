Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

