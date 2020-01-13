Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nortech Systems Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Nortech Systems Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Electromed, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Electromed, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Short Interest Up 760.0% in December
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Short Interest Up 760.0% in December
Taylor Devices, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Taylor Devices, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Short Interest Update
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Short Interest Update
Entera Bio Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Entera Bio Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report