Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 911.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.41 on Monday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $127,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

