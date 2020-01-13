Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 760.0% in December

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 287.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Richardson Electronics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

