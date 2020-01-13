Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $11.70 on Monday. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

