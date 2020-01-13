Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 787.4% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Texas Children s acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Epsilon Energy makes up 1.7% of Texas Children s’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $3.15 on Monday. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.