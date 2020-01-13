Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENTX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

