Short Interest in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Grows By 2,300.0%

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EXFO stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.19. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Exfo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

