CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 617.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

