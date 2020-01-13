SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 1,157.9% in December

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 1,157.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at $57,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,484 shares of company stock valued at $136,472 over the last 90 days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 1.01%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

