B. Riley Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

CMA stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

