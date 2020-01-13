Oppenheimer Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.46.

NYSE DPZ opened at $289.09 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.34.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,331,000 after buying an additional 197,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

