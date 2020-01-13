International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:INSW opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $871.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.