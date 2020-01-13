Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,671.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

