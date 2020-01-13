Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,671.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

B. Riley Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2019 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
International Seaways Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
International Seaways Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share
Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share
Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc
Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report