Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

NYSE APO opened at $49.87 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

