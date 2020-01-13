FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

