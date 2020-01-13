CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CryoPort in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $22,002,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 530.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

