FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $139.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

