Piper Sandler Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

BDSI stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $514,538.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,481,557.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,523,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,313,567 shares of company stock worth $38,524,203. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

