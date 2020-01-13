First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Raised to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.72.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.33. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.