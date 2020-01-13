National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$150.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of FNV opened at C$133.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.37. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$90.50 and a 12-month high of C$137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 over the last ninety days.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
