National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$150.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of FNV opened at C$133.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.37. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$90.50 and a 12-month high of C$137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 122.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 over the last ninety days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

