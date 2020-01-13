TD Securities Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.65.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.95 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of C$84.09 and a one year high of C$113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

