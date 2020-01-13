Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

GUD opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.69. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

