Scotiabank Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$46.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Quantum Minerals Raised to Action List Buy at TD Securities
First Quantum Minerals Raised to Action List Buy at TD Securities
National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada Price Target to C$150.00
National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada Price Target to C$150.00
TD Securities Raises CGI Price Target to C$130.00
TD Securities Raises CGI Price Target to C$130.00
Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics a C$10.25 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics a C$10.25 Price Target
Scotiabank Raises Lightspeed POS Price Target to C$46.00
Scotiabank Raises Lightspeed POS Price Target to C$46.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to C$50.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to C$50.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report