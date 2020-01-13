Scotiabank Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$46.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

