National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
WPM opened at C$36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.75 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last three months.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
