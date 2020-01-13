National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM opened at C$36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.75 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.