Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.63.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$69.01 and a 1 year high of C$98.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.86.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

