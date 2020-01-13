National Bank Financial Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

TSE SSL opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

