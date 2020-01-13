Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$2.50” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.35.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Insiders have sold a total of 186,900 shares of company stock worth $350,304 over the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.