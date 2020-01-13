Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.56.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

