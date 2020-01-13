Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.35.

TVE stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $444.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. Insiders sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304 over the last 90 days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

