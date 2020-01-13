Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$53.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.00.
PKI opened at C$47.42 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$34.84 and a 12-month high of C$49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.52.
In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,364,778.50.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
