Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$53.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.00.

PKI opened at C$47.42 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$34.84 and a 12-month high of C$49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.52.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,364,778.50.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

