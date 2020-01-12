Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $15.30 or 0.00187414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LBank, Trade Satoshi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $227.62 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01969196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, LBank, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.