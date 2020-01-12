Pesetacoin Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $285,782.00 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00616907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009936 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,242,924 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

