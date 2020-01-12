Loki Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004889 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $18.05 million and $14,468.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,154.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.01764674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.03271555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00616907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00728814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00067653 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00430214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,201,879 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.