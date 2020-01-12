Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $3.19 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $80,668.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01969196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

