Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $39.15 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC. Ardor has a market cap of $39.15 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

