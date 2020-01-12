Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

RSG stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

