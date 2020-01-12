Brokerages Anticipate Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Announce ($0.63) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APLT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

