Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCY. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.30.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

