Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.