$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.03. Rogers posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,386,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $38,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. Rogers has a 12 month low of $108.97 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

