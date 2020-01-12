Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Applied Therapeutics to Announce Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Applied Therapeutics to Announce Earnings Per Share
Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Rocky Brands Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Rocky Brands Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. This Quarter
$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. This Quarter
Acorda Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share
Acorda Therapeutics Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report