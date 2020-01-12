Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

