AbbVie Inc (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE ABBV opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

