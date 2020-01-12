Analysts Anticipate Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Opera alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 12.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 12.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opera (OPRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.