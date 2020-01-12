BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

NYSE BGR opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.