Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

