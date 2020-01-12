Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BSD opened at $14.25 on Friday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

